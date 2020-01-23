Princeton student with passion for wrestling starts high school’s first ever girls team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports.

Carli Wright, a junior at Princeton High School, wanted to be part of the action. She talked with Steve Amy, Princeton's Wrestling Coach, and the school's Athletic Director to get their approval to start a girl's team this year.

Then, she recruited girls to join.

"I was joking at first, I was seeing if other girls would be interested and there were a lot of girls who were like, 'If there were a girls team, yes, I would wrestle'," Wright said.

The result for Princeton High School is their first-ever girls wrestling team.