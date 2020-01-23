Girls Wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports. Carli Wright a Junior at Princeton high School wanted to be part of the action. She talked with the Steve Amy the Wrestling Coach and the Athletic Director getting their approval to start a team this year. Next she recruited girls to join. The result is Princeton High School has their first ever Girls Wrestling Team.
Princeton Starts Girls Wrestling Team
