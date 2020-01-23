Princeton Starts Girls Wrestling Team

Girls Wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports.  Carli Wright a Junior at Princeton high School wanted to be part of the action.  She talked with the Steve Amy the Wrestling Coach and the Athletic Director getting their approval to start a team this year.  Next she recruited girls to join.  The result is Princeton High School has their first ever Girls Wrestling Team.

