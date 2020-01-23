× Gunfire reported along W. Kimberly Road in central Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunfire was reported along West Kimberly Road in Davenport where several businesses are located.

The gunshots were reported around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 23 in the 300 block of West Kimberly Road, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. That area is located south of NorthPark Mall.

Police said spent cartridge cases were found at the scene. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.