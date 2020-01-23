× Grandpa forgot something: $43,170 found in footstool

The cusion just didn’t feel right. Well, that’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

The money was discovered Sunday inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township, about 30 miles west of Flint.

Howard Kirby said he had the ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable. Kirby was shocked when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and screamed.

Legally, he was entitled to the cash, but Kirby reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch and took the extraordinary step of returning the money.

Kim Fauth-Newberry says her late grandfather, who died last year, had tucked the money into the cushion. She says, “This is crazy.”

On Jan. 16, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a big surprise for Fauth-Newberry to give back every penny found in the cushion.

That is something Rick Merling, the ReStore manager, thinks is heartwarming.

“To me, this is someone that despite what they’re going through – and in spite of their own needs – says ‘I’m just going to do the right thing,’” Merling said.

Kirby said he could’ve used the money – he needs a new roof badly – but he feels better knowing the money is in the rightful hands.

“I always thought, ‘What would I do if that ever happened?’ Now I know, and it makes me feel good,” Kirby said.

This article includes reporting from CNN.