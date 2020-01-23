× Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation Announced As Three Degree Recipient for February

Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation has been selected as the February recipient for the Three Degree Guarantee.

Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation has helped bring quality service to the community since 1990. In addition to providing more than $500,000 to the Moline Public Library, the organization also operates a store within the library to supplement tax funding for library programs and services. This store is staffed by volunteers and all inventory is donated.

