× Charges filed against school resource officer in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Charges have been filed against an East Moline police officer, who served as a school resource officer at United Township High School.

In August of 2019, UT’s administration became aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between the school resource officer and a student, according to Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow.

That’s when an investigation into Officer Kirk DeGreve began, according to a statement from Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal.

Dr. Morrow said at this time, another resource officer was requested for the school, while the situation was investigated.

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police, said Villarreal, at the request of the East Moline Police Department.

Ultimately, DeGreve was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual assault and two counts of felony possession of child pornography, said Villarreal. The charges were filed in Rock Island County on Thursday, January 23.

“The school resource officer under investigation was not in school when the allegation came to our attention,” said Dr. Morrow, “or anytime thereafter.”

Click here to read the entire statement from Dr. Morrow.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney was asked to help in the prosecution process, “as to avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias,” said Villarreal in her statement.

Both the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the matter.