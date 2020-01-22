YOUR HEALTH: A clot buster that also delivers medicine right at the source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Each year, almost a million Americans are affected by blood clots. The clots, of course, are dangerous. But treating them can be risky, too.

Many times, clots lodge in the leg but travel to the coronary artery blocking blood flow to the heart.

Now, researchers are testing a first-of-its kind catheter that breaks up and delivers clot-busting medication right to the source.

The Bashir endovascular catheter is named after its designer: Dr. Rayiz Bashir.

"This 50 centimeter blood clot breaks loose and travels to the lung and gets packed into a ten centimeter long blood vessel," said Dr. Bashir, Professor of Medicine and Director of Vascular and Endovascular Medicine at Temple University Hospital.

PULMONARY EMBOLISM: The cause of a pulmonary embolism is usually a blood clot in the leg called a deep vein thrombosis that breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lung.

When inserted into a blood vessel, the device expands helping dissolve clots that stop blood flow to the heart.

"The right side of our heart is not built to deal with that massive sudden occlusion of the coronary artery," added Dr. William Auger, a Temple University Hospital CTEPH Specialist.

For years, doctors used small catheters to dissolve a clot.

But the Bashir endovascular catheter expands into six tiny catheters to both open the clot and deliver anti-coagulants.

"What I wanted to do is some way develop a channel in the middle of the clot and bring the patient's own clot-dissolving chemicals into the clot," explained Dr. Bashir.

The Bashir catheter quickly delivers anti-coagulants by deploying a kind of spinning basket loaded with meds.

Dr. Bashir said the basket expands in a spiral fashion and when it does, that spiral twists and creates a big channel in the middle of the clot.

There's actually two different devices he's developed.

One is called BEC, which is Bashir endovascular catheter, which has the basket and expands in it. That is a device that is approved for use in periphery in the iliac, IVCs or arteries.

The second one is called a BEC N-X, which is a non- expandable version of the basket. It has everything the other catheter has except it cannot expand. This device is approved for use in the pulmonary artery.

Both are proving to be a first-of-it's kind treatment option designed to restore blood flow-faster than ever.

