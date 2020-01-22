WATCH: 100-year-old radio tower tumbles to the ground in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- A radio tower that hasn't been used in years is no longer standing. Crews brought it down on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in one piece.

The tower on the driving range at Moline's Two Rivers YMCA was built in the 1920s. It hasn't been used by a radio station for years, but it was on the YMCA's property. Inspectors say it was becoming a safety hazard, so it was torn down.

Another tower in that field was torn down the week before. The tower demolition won't affect the YMCA golf range. All the divots, dents and debris will be cleaned up by springtime.

