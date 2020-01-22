The Eric Factor: The strange occurrence that happens to the sun when it gets really cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever seen more than one sun in the sky? While you may say "yes," most people on Earth will answer differently. That's because most people on our planet live in warm climates, where the "Parhelion" doesn't occur. Another reason why most people have never seen the Northern Lights.

There are several terms used to describe this optical phenomenon of the Parhelion, where three suns are seen on the horizon. It can be called a "sun dog" or a "22-degree halo."

Here's how it works! Normally, the sun's rays shine directly into your eyes. However, when there are hexagonal ice crystals high up in the atmosphere (but not enough to shield the rays of the sun), the light is refracted at precisely 22 degrees, essentially bending some of the light toward our eyes. Because of the "Bernoulli Effect," these ice crystals only rotate one way. That creates the perfect optics where the light from the sun is bent toward our eyes, creating that three-suns illusion.

Because this phenomenon requires hexagonal ice crystals at high levels of the atmosphere, Parhelions are quite rare and only occur in frigid conditions. You're most likely to see these in the Upper Midwest and Canada, especially when the sun is close to the horizon. This past weekend's show was particularly vivid, thanks to near-perfect atmospheric conditions.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen