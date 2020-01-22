Light snow begins this afternoon, won’t end until early Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This will be the third week in a row with wintry weather. But this system should be a little easier to deal with because the snow will be lighter and it will last longer.

A longer duration snow does bring its challenges because it will be harder for road crews to constantly take care of plowing and salting. Temperatures will be right around freezing so salt will be very efficient at making roads wet instead of icy.

Total snowfall accumulations will be less than 5 or 6 inches at the most by the time this wraps up early Saturday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen