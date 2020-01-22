Rock Island-native Madison Keys advances to Round 3 in the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Madison Keys of the United States plays a backhand during her Women's Singles first round match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia on day two of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rock Island-native Madison Keys is advancing in the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old tennis pro competed Wednesday, January 22 in Round 2 of the Australian Open against Arantxa Rus, from the Netherlands.

Keys took the first set after serving up a victorious tie-breaker, winning 7-6.  In the second set, Keys won again 6-2.

In Round 3, Keys will face Greek player Maria Sakkari.

