× Rock Island-native Madison Keys advances to Round 3 in the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rock Island-native Madison Keys is advancing in the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old tennis pro competed Wednesday, January 22 in Round 2 of the Australian Open against Arantxa Rus, from the Netherlands.

Keys took the first set after serving up a victorious tie-breaker, winning 7-6. In the second set, Keys won again 6-2.

In Round 3, Keys will face Greek player Maria Sakkari.

Click here for full local sports coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report