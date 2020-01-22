Rock Island-native Madison Keys advances to Round 3 in the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rock Island-native Madison Keys is advancing in the Australian Open.
The 24-year-old tennis pro competed Wednesday, January 22 in Round 2 of the Australian Open against Arantxa Rus, from the Netherlands.
Keys took the first set after serving up a victorious tie-breaker, winning 7-6. In the second set, Keys won again 6-2.
In Round 3, Keys will face Greek player Maria Sakkari.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
