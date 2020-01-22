QC Iowa schools already ahead of Reynolds’ new school safety bureau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds wants to start a statewide school safety bureau to make sure every school in the state is able to better protect students, teachers and staff.

Many Quad City school districts tell us they already have security plans in place ahead of the new bureau.

Under the governor’s plan, the bureau will train school resource officers, work with local law enforcement, and make sure all schools use an app that lets students report anonymous tips.

The app is called “P3 Campus” and officials at Pleasant Valley High School say it’s already working.

“A lot of the stuff that is in here is probably not happening in some school districts,” says Jamey Fah, School Resource Officer Deputy at the PV High School. “But we happened to be ahead of the curve and implemented these things.”

“In some cases it’s been life saving, or helps a family deal with a crisis,” says Jason Jones, Pleasant Valley Assistant Principal.

Two years ago, Crime Stoppers spent $11,000 for all Quad City area schools to implement the “P3 Campus” app. At Pleasant Valley they’ve received 850 tips since it started in 2018.

“We are able to address that stuff ahead of time and really get that before it manifests itself into something more dramatic,” says Fah.

Fah believes if it’s made a difference here, it can make a difference at any school.

“They all have the same problems that kids who go to schools with 146 students have, there’s just a larger scale,” Fah says.

Governor Reynolds says it will cost $2,000,000 to start the bureau and $1,500,000 to keep it going each year.