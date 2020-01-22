On A Mother Level: Lady Doctor

Dr. Ashley Kaiser, OB/GYN from The Group in Davenport joins Denise to help celebrate her little boy’s first birthday with a conversation about strength, growth, and the challenges of the first year of motherhood. Denise opens up about her own experiences with repeat c-sections and post-partum depression, plus the Facebook post that led to an important diagnosis.
