On A Mother Level: Lady Doctor

Posted 10:53 pm, January 22, 2020, by

Dr. Ashley Kaiser, OB/GYN from The Group in Davenport joins Denise to help celebrate her little boy’s first birthday with a conversation about strength, growth, and the challenges of the first year of motherhood. Denise opens up about her own experiences with repeat c-sections and post-partum depression, plus the Facebook post that led to an important diagnosis.

