North Scott Senior Sam Kilburg goes "Off The Kuff." Find out what Sam would like to have around North Scott High School and who are his top 5 NBA Players.
Off The Kuff – Sam Kilburg
-
Off the Kuff with North Scott basketball – Presley Case
-
Off the Kuff – Sean Peeters
-
Off The Kuff – Grey Giovanine
-
Off The Kuff Ray Shovlain
-
Off The Kuff – Maggi Weller
-
-
Sportscast October 3, 2019
-
‘1917’ dethrones ‘Star Wars’ at the box office
-
North Scott holds field day to give students hands on experience
-
CollegeHumor sold to longtime exec, lays off nearly all 100-plus staff
-
WQAD Sports November 15th Part 2- Iowa hoops, Augie hoops, MAC Banquet
-
-
2020 Golden Globes: Full list of winners
-
Sportscast: College football and high school volleyball
-
State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout