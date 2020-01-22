Off The Kuff – Sam Kilburg

Posted 4:05 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 04:54PM, January 22, 2020

North Scott Senior Sam Kilburg goes "Off The Kuff."  Find out what Sam would like to have around North Scott High School and who are his top 5 NBA Players.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.