Have you ever wanted to eat Valentines Day dinner in a baseball park? Now is your chance

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Thanks to the River Bandits, you can eat a multi-course Valentine’s Day meal in the park, if you’re into that sort of thing.

This Valentine’s Day, Modern Woodmen Park will be transformed into the most romantic place in the Quad Cities. Treat your special someone to a private, candle-lit dinner for two accented by one of America’s most picturesque backdrops: the beautifully illuminated Centennial Bridge overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. A four-course meal featuring decadent entrees and a luscious dessert to share, combined with the gorgeous views, are sure to impress your special someone.

Dinner reservations are available for Valentine’s Day, Friday, February. 14 5:30-8:30 p.m., Couples can choose a table on the Budweiser Champions Club for just $100 per couple or a private luxury candle-lit suite for $150 per couple. A group of four may share a suite for $300, and a group of six for $450. With each dinner, each couple will also receive a complimentary pair of tickets to any 2020 River Bandits home game.

Every meal includes a shared appetizer, and each person may choose a soup or salad, and an entrée with two sides, followed by a shared dessert. Couples may also add to their evening with a bottle of champagne or wine.

Reservations can be made by calling Taylor Satterly at 563-333-2739 or by emailing Taylor@RiverBandits.com. Reservations must be made by 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th.