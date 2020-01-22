× Galesburg police arrest two men they say are responsible for multiple burglaries

GALESBURG, Illinois– Two men responsible for several burglaries and car thefts have been arrested, police say.

Police arrested Dale A. Knajdek, 44, and Justin A. Dykeman,24, on multiple criminal charges.

The charges come from multiple burglaries. Haneghan’s Auto reported a burglary involving the theft of approximately $9,000.00 in automotive equipment, along with a motor vehicle being stolen from the business. Keokuk Nazarene Church reported a burglary with items being stolen and theft of a motor vehicle. First Christian Church also reported a burglary with items being stolen and damaged.

Police say on Thursday, January 16, they executed a search warrant at a house in Galesburg. During the course of the search warrant. Several of the stolen items were found in the house.

Later on Tuesday, January 21, the Keokuk Iowa Police Department executed a search warrant on the stolen motor vehicle from Haneghan’s Automotive, which had been recovered in Keokuk, Iowa. During the course of the search warrant, the majority of the stolen items from Haneghan’s Automotive were found.

Dale A. Knajdek– 1432 E Knox St. Galesburg, IL

Burglary and Theft of Motor Vehicle

Burglary to Place of Worship

Possession of Stolen Property

Justin A. Dykeman– 1432 E Knox St. Galesburg, IL

Burglary to Place of Worship