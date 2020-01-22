Clinton wins Iowa’s “Great Places” project grant worth $250,000 to improve riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The city of Clinton has won a state grant to make improvements and build new amenities on its riverfront. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded the city a "Great Places" grant worth $250,000, with the popular bike path extending from Camanche through Eagle Point Park getting the largest share of that.

"What we’re trying to do here is create an atmosphere for not only those who live in the community, but for those people who might be visiting our community," said Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maureen Miller. "To know that this is a great place to work, play, live and stay," she said.

The bike trail needs expanded lighting and new pavement in some areas. Anything that remains could be put to use toward public art and other amenities.

"When you submit this grant, you submit several ideas for projects that you have," Miller said. "Then when the funding comes out you have to start picking which is the priority which do we want to get done first."

In spite of the recent cold snap, several dog-walkers could be seen enjoying the trails on Wednesday. Miller said that it currently gets good use all year long.