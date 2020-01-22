WQAD Sports January 21st- Illini win at Purdue, Cyclones get back on track, and HS hoops

Posted 4:36 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 04:52PM, January 22, 2020
  •  Illinois earns 2nd B1G road win at Purdue
  • Iowa State gets back on track with win over OSU
  • North Scott boys races past West
  • North improves to 6-1 in MAC with a win at Bettendorf
  • Central uses big 2nd half to best Muscatine
  • Rockridge rolls past Alleman
  • Newman edges Erie-Prophetstown 46-45
  • North Scott girls cruise behind Grace Boffeli's 30 point performance
  • Davenport North girls best Bettendorf
