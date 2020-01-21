Week of Love Sweepstakes

Posted 7:00 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 04:19PM, January 21, 2020

This Valentine’s Day, WQAD News 8, Circa ’21, The Element, Riddles Jewelry, and Ultimate Chocolates will bring viewers ideas about how to give their loved one a special Valentine’s Day.

Enter to win the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Package. Including two tickets to Kinky Boots at Circa ’21, a one night stay at The Element in Moline on February 14th, $150 gift card to Riddles Jewelry, and three $50 gift certificates to Ultimate Chocolates.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, February 9, 2020. You must be 21 years or older to enter.

For complete contest rules, click here.

