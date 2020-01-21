× Star Wars spoiler discussion: Featuring a guy who got paid to watch all the movies

In this Podcast Brody Wooddell and Jordan Franks sit down to talk all things Star Wars with Aaron Fullan. Aaron was lucky enough to get paid to watch every star wars movie in the week leading up to the release of Rise of Skywalker. We talk about his experience and discuss the state of the franchise as well as the new movie!

Note: Due to the size of the file video is only available for the first few minutes but you can listen to the entire hour-long discussion!