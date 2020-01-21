× Snowstar Winter Park temporarily closed for not having correct permit

ANDALUSIA, Illinois– Snowstar Winter Park is temporarily shut down after not receiving an up to date operating permit.

Illinois Department of Labor’s Chief Ride Inspector Thomas Coe says Snowstar has been without a permit since the beginning of the year. This means the ski lifts there haven’t been properly inspected.

Coe says in order to receive a permit, Snowstar has to have a third party inspection done at the park, then the state will come and do another inspection. That process has to be done every year.

On Snowstar’s Facebook page, they say they hope to be back open by the end of the week.