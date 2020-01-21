Skilled to Work: Local 145 helping St. Ambrose University build a new home for its College of Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Local 145 NECA IBEW contractors and electricians are putting in all-new electrical feeds at St. Ambrose University's historic McMullen Hall, powering state-of-the-art technology in the classrooms and providing a new centralized home for the university's college of business.

"It’s exciting to see what we’ve designed, starting to be implemented, constructed on this project," said Director of the Physical Plant at the university, Jim Hannon. "Walls are going up, conduits are going in," he said.

He said it's great keeping some of the old look of the building's 1940 vintage architecture as Local 145 hard at work on the new construction.

Skilled workers could be seen on Wednesday using a 16-foot scissor lift to run new conduit in a corridor connecting the old building and the new expansion.

Foreman electrician Derek Woodruff said it was a juggling act keeping the old building powered up as work on the new side makes strides. But on this day, running feed pipe for new heating and cooling units was a breeze.

"This is the bread and butter for electricians, running the conduit, pulling some wire," Woodruff said. "It’s the fun stuff, it’s fast-paced," he said.

"They offer areas of expertise in technology as well," Hannon said. "Also they’re up on the latest, greatest in energy efficiency."

The university says the new home of the College of Business will be completed in August 2020.