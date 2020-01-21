Rock Island board to consider historic courthouse offer from local real estate developer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- A local real estate developer plans to make an offer to buy the Rock Island County Courthouse during the January 21 county board meeting.

According to a release, Joe Lemon will offer $500,000 along with an agreement to invest 8-million dollars to restore the building.

Lemon says he's made similar offers in the past to buy the courthouse, but he was turned down.

Demolition of the courthouse was approved last January but a preservationist group filed a lawsuit one month later to stop it from coming down. Rock Island county continues to appeal the suit.