Light snowfall on tap later in the week

Great to see full sun throughout the day as temperatures were quite similar to yesterday with the upper teens and lower 20s this afternoon.

This will be the last day we see any real sunshine as the next system slowly creeps in from the west.

Clouds will be on the increase as early as tonight into Wednesday morning. During this period, temperatures this evening will only drop around the upper teens then slowly begin to rise into the 20s overnight into the morning. Temperatures will continue to rise with highs Wednesday afternoon in the lower 30s.

By then, light snow will be slowly developing from west to east and continue that night into Thursday morning. Looking at an inch of slushy snow, with an inch or two farther west of the river as you go.

Snow will not only be off and on Thursday into Friday but given temperatures just above freezing some rain will be mix at times in spots. Right now, light accumulations will be expected during this period as well. Still want to keep an eye on this nonetheless. If the air above becomes a bit colder then snowfall amounts could increase.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

