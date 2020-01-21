Iowa governor hashes multi-million-dollar plan to prevent school shootings

Posted 3:36 pm, January 21, 2020, by

Gov. Kim Reynolds

(AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor’s School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to prevent school violence experienced in other states.

Her plan announced Tuesday, January 21 includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it.  She says Iowa can’t wait for something to happen to act.

The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.