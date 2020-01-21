× Iowa governor hashes multi-million-dollar plan to prevent school shootings

(AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor’s School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to prevent school violence experienced in other states.

Her plan announced Tuesday, January 21 includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it. She says Iowa can’t wait for something to happen to act.

The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.