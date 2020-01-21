Galesburg dispensary opening delayed for second time

Posted 4:40 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 05:17PM, January 21, 2020

GALESBURG, Illinois-- The new Nature's Treatment opening has been delayed again.

The Register Mail reports that the opening date has been pushed back “until further notice.”

The opening had previously been pushed back to February, now it seems the wait will be even longer.

The manager of Nature`s Treatment Of Illinois tells News 8 the opening date was pushed back until the state approves its license, and she's not sure when that will be.

The dispensary was originally supposed to open New Year's Day but was postponed to February 3rd.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.