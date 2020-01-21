Galesburg dispensary opening delayed for second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois-- The new Nature's Treatment opening has been delayed again.

The Register Mail reports that the opening date has been pushed back “until further notice.”

The opening had previously been pushed back to February, now it seems the wait will be even longer.

The manager of Nature`s Treatment Of Illinois tells News 8 the opening date was pushed back until the state approves its license, and she's not sure when that will be.

The dispensary was originally supposed to open New Year's Day but was postponed to February 3rd.