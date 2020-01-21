× East Moline man charged with attempted murder for October shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa– An East Moline, Illinois man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Davenport sent two people to the hospital back in October.

Odell McCall, 24, was arrested Monday, Jan. 21 for a shooting on Oct. 21, 2019 where two people were hurt. One victim was found walking on 13th Street off of Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary School.

A second victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries related to the same shooting.