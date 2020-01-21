East Moline man charged with attempted murder for October shooting

Posted 1:14 pm, January 21, 2020, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa– An East Moline, Illinois man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Davenport sent two people to the hospital back in October.

Odell McCall, 24, was arrested Monday, Jan. 21 for a shooting on Oct. 21, 2019 where two people were hurt. One victim was found walking on 13th Street off of Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary School.

A second victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries related to the same shooting.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.