YOUR MONEY with Mark: Where’s the Jobs in 2020?

If you're looking for a job - or a change - now's the right time.

The U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in December 2019 and the U.S. unemployment rate is now at a new 50-year low, at 3.5%.

During Good Morning Quad Cities' Your Money Segment on Monday, January 20th, Mark Grywacheski - Investment Advisor with the Quad Cities Investment Group - recapped the labor market in 2019 and what we can expect in 2020.

He says the biggest job gains over the last year have been in Education and Health Services, followed by Professional and Business Services, then Leisure and Hospitality.

Manufacturing is lower on the list - going from #6 in 2018 to #9 in 2019 when it comes to "Job Gains by Sector" - but Grywacheski says he expects a pickup in that industry after 500,000 new jobs were added in the last three years, which is the most since the mid-1980s.

"The global economy should get stronger," he explained. "I think the U.S. economy gets stronger. We just wrapped up our two biggest trade disputes. Now, it's not going to be an overnight flip of the switch. It's going to take some time to filter through the economy, to filter through these manufacturing supply chains, but I do have a revised upward projection for 2020."

