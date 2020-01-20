WQAD Sports January 20th

Posted 11:23 pm, January 20, 2020, by
  •  Galesburg bests Rock Island in Western Big 6 showdown
  • Iowa ranked 19th in AP Top 25
  • Iowa's Luka Garza and C.J. Fredrick B1G honors
  • Illini ready for road battle with Purdue
  • Ferentz high on new starting quarterback Peitras
  • VanHyfte commits to Eastern Illinois
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.