× Sterling Police Department warns of counterfeit money in the community

STERLING, Illinois — The Sterling Police Department has received reports of counterfeit currency being presented to area

businesses.

The Sterling Police Department is encouraging all businesses to review the security features of U.S. Currency and how to authenticate money. Be wary of persons who attempt to pass along large bills and ask for bills to be traded out or make unusual requests for change. You can learn the security features of U.S. Currency as well as other safety tips by visiting uscurrency.gov.

If counterfeit currency is suspected, please contact the Sterling Police Department (815-632-6640) or your local law enforcement authorities.