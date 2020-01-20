× RISE: Ways to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Today

Monday, January 20th, 2020 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The federal holiday celebrates the birthday of the minister and activist, who was born January 15th, 1929. Dr. King became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

“I have a dream… that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”

To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Augustana College held its Community Celebration on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. This year’s theme is RISE.

The Soul Children of Chicago performed at the event. The mission of the 30-year-old group is to use music “as the motivator and catalyst to inspire young people throughout the world to have faith in themselves, each other and God.”

RISE is also the theme of Reverend Dwight Ford’s Keynote Address, which also takes place at Augustana College at 10:30am on Monday, January 20th in The Gerber Center for Student Life. This free event features Rev. Ford from Grace City Church in Rock Island, Illinois.

Also taking place at 10:30am on Monday, January 20th is the 37th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island. The theme for this year’s event is also based on a Martin Luther King Jr. quote: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” The event features keynote speaker Rev. Allen Shuler from Olivet Baptist Church in Rock Island and the “I Have A Dream” Award, presented to a Rock Island citizen for exemplary community service and enormous contributions made to the community.

To learn about Martin Luther King Jr., click here.