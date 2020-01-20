× Next system on track for the later half of the week

Winter sunshine for most has been noticed throughout the day as temperatures will top out in the upper teens to lower 20s. Cold, yes. But trending in the right direction which will be noticing in the days ahead.

Promising another cold night with overnight lows into the single digits. Fortunately, no big wind to produce any nasty wind chills.

Tuesday will try to melt some of that ice along neighborhood streets with sunshine and temperatures as high as the middle 20s.

Our next weather system is still on track for the later half of the week with snow as early as Wednesday night to a mix of rain and snow for Thursday then back to snow that night heading into Friday. We will likely see some accumulation out of this which will make roadways slick in spots.

What we also continue to notice is no real cold with the passage of this system as we head into the weekend and into next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

