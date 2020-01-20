Medics adding sensory bags to ambulances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- MEDIC EMS in Davenport is seeing a need for a new tool on their rigs.

Right now, they are testing out "sensory bags". Bright yellow backpacks filled with toys, headphones, blankets and other comfort items for kids with autism.

According to the Center of Disease Control, 1 in 59 kids in the United States have autism and for medics here in the Quad Cities that statistic meant they needed to be prepared to properly respond to all calls. Including calls with someone on the spectrum.

"In a given time of a year or a month or whatever we are going to come in contact with these children so I think any extra training that we can do for our EMT's and paramedics along with any tools that may help them take care of one of these patients we are going to do," said Jeremy Pessman, with MEDIC EMS.

They hope to launch the bags by March of this year and plan on carrying one bag in every ambulance.