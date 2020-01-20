Farm equipment dealers see flat sales season due to rough 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Farm equipment sales ended 2019 on a flat note according to the Association of Equipment Manufactures. This comes after farmers had a rough year due to flooded fields and a late harvest.

At the 25th Annual QC Farm Show farmers say they don’t want to invest in large equipment that cost six figures due to their low yields last season.

“The weather was probably the biggest reason for the flat year last year,” says Mark Seipel, a salesperson for Montag Manufacturing.

Some farmers walking around the QC Expo Center are interested in buying, but most say they are just looking.

“It’s mainly just to see what’s new,” says David Dvorak, a West Liberty farmer. “I’m not in the market for any big-ticket items.”

“The farmer leaders the way, we just follow,” says Joe O’Connell, with O’Connell Farm Drainage Plows Inc. “When they’re in tough times it converts for the rest of us (farm equipment dealers).”

O’Connell says he and his company come to the QC Farm Show to gauge their year. He says he has a lot of people talking, but no one’s committing, which means there’s interest but there’s no money.

And with a wet 2019 behind them, farmers are gearing up with hopes of a better season this year.

“As opportunities get tighter on the farming end, they start looking for opportunities to be more efficient,” says Seipel.

The QC Farm Show goes until Tuesday, January 21st.