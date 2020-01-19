Find closings here

The Score Sunday – Riverdale GBB, Augustana MBB, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, January 19, 2020, by

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 15-2 Riverdale Girls Basketball Team.  The Rams are leading the TRAC and ranked in the state.  Augustana Men's Basketball picked up a couple big wins this past week to move them into third place in the CCIW.  The FCA story of the week features Assumption Freshman Wrestler Derrick Bass.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.