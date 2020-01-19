The Score Sunday – Riverdale GBB, Augustana MBB, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 15-2 Riverdale Girls Basketball Team. The Rams are leading the TRAC and ranked in the state. Augustana Men's Basketball picked up a couple big wins this past week to move them into third place in the CCIW. The FCA story of the week features Assumption Freshman Wrestler Derrick Bass.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video