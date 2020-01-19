× Section of River Drive to be limited to one lane each direction starting Monday until March

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City drivers will want to be aware of a traffic change that is about to occur on River Drive and last for over a month.

Weather permitting, there will be a traffic change on River Drive starting Monday, January 20th. River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes.

Work is estimated to be complete by Monday March 2, pending weather and subsurface conditions.