Find closings here

River Action putting on 6-month-long series of environmental films and documentaries

Posted 12:36 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 12:35PM, January 19, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Action has announced the slate of films making up its 2020 Environmental Film Series.

The series consists of 6 films and documentaries shown over the course of 6 months about environmental challenges, conservation, and other topics related to environmentalism.

The films are being shown on select Sundays from at 4 p.m. in the Figge Art Museum in Davenport from January to May. Admission for adults is $5, while the student price is lower at $2. A $20 season pass granted admission to all 6 screenings is also available for $20.

The film series schedule is as follows:

For move trailers, information, and tickets, visit riveraction.org/filmseries. If you have any questions, River Action recommends that you give them a call at (563) 322-2969.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.