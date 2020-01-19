River Action putting on 6-month-long series of environmental films and documentaries

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Action has announced the slate of films making up its 2020 Environmental Film Series.

The series consists of 6 films and documentaries shown over the course of 6 months about environmental challenges, conservation, and other topics related to environmentalism.

The films are being shown on select Sundays from at 4 p.m. in the Figge Art Museum in Davenport from January to May. Admission for adults is $5, while the student price is lower at $2. A $20 season pass granted admission to all 6 screenings is also available for $20.

The film series schedule is as follows:

For move trailers, information, and tickets, visit riveraction.org/filmseries. If you have any questions, River Action recommends that you give them a call at (563) 322-2969.