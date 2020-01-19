Annual Icestravaganza crowds brave the cold for alien-themed sculptures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Cold and icy conditions didn't stop people from visiting Davenport's Freight House to experience...more ice.

The 8th annual Icestravaganza was held at Davenport's Freight House beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19th and lasting until 4 p.m. This year, sculptures followed the theme of "Aliens and are 51", so the sculptors turned 24,000 pounds of solid ice blocks into flying saucers, little green men, and other extraterrestrial designs.

Other than the sculptures, the winter festivities included games, crafts, and story readings courtesy of the Davenport Public Library. Attendees also got to meet the Quad City Storm's mascot, Radar, and practice a hockey trick shot.

As fitting as the weekend's cold weather is for a winter festival, the extremely low temperatures and icy roads could have been a huge dampener on Icestravaganza's attendance, but according to Downtown Davenport Partnership Events Director Jason Gilliland, the crowds were still quite strong and he was happy with the turnout.

Following the festivities' end at 4 p.m., a 21-and-over afterparty was help from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.