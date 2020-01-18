Iowa National Guard expects deployments over next year

(AP) — The chief administrative officer of the Iowa National Guard says he expects more than 2,000 guard members to be deployed over the next year.

That would be the largest number since 2011.

The Des Moines Register reports that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell said Thursday that the projected deployments are not in response to any recent tensions in the Middle East, but are part of the typical training and deployment cycle.

Corell says he expects deployments to begin in May and continue through the summer before concluding early next year.

The Iowa National Guard currently has about 100 soldiers and airmen deployed.

