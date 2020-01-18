× Here’s a list of events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Quad Cities

Monday, January 20th marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the annual celebration and remembrance of the life of the former civil rights leader.

In addition to the many public institutions and businesses observing the holiday, many organizations spend the day commemorating the life of the man who became the figurehead of the Civil Rights movement and helped to change the nation for the better.

News8 is compiling a list of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events being held across the holiday weekend.

Clinton, Iowa 2020 Community MLK Celebration — The 32nd annual community event will be held on Sunday, January 19th at Clinton Community College. Doors will be open at 1:30, with the program beginning at 2:00pm. The event will feature exhibits, speakers, music, dance, and a civil rights march reenactment.

First Army — – First Army will host the annual Rock Island Arsenal Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 p.m., inside Heritage Hall. Speakers will include Lt. Gen Thomas S. James Jr. and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — The center will host its 37th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 20, 2020 from 10:30 am to noon. The theme for this year’s event is “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” The event will feature speakers, performances, and the presentation of several awards for Rock Island students and community members.

Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ — The church is holding its 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March and Day of Remembrance celebration in Monday, January 20th beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of the McDonough County Courthouse. The event will feature a march, refreshments, and many guest speakers.

Did we miss any events? Send us an email at news@wqad.com and let us know!