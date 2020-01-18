× Brutally cold temperatures move in tonight

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Quad City Metro area. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for areas east and south of the Quad City Metro area.

We have seen a transition to freezing rain, sleet, and rain overnight as temperatures rose above freezing. Last nights snow totals were mainly between 3-5 inches with some localized areas reaching 6″. This morning it may look a little lower as the rain, sleet, and freezing rain put some weight on that snow and weighed it down. It definitely helped roads a little, but you should still use some caution outside today as there will be slick spots.

We saw some snow showers this morning that brought a dusting to many hometowns. As an arctic front passes later this morning, winds will also increase and become gusty. Temperatures will continuously drop throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the teens and windchills dropping below zero.

If you have some snow and ice to clear off your driveways and sidewalks, you will definitely want to get out and do it as soon as you can. By noon we will see the arctic airmass move in and everything will become harder to clear as it will freeze to the ground.

A quieter start to the week is set with clear skies as an area of high pressure builds into the area. Single digit highs expect for Sunday and possibly Monday. We will not see a rebound in above freezing temperatures until Wednesday, which will be followed by the next round of snow and rain.