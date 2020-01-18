4 killed, 1 wounded in Utah shooting

(CNN) — Four people were shot to death at a residence in Grantsville, Utah, according to police.

A fifth person also was shot Friday night and is in the hospital. The suspected shooter is in custody.

Investigators are confident there was only one shooter and there is no further danger to the community, said police Cpl. Rhonda Fields.

Fields could not immediately release the ages or names of the victims or suspect. She would not say whether any of those involved were related to each other. Fields says they are still working to notify the family members of the victims.

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted his condolences to the victims’ families. “Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out of Grantsville tonight,” he said. “We mourn over the loss of innocent lives.”

Grantsville, a town of about 11,000 people, is about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City in Tooele County.