DAVENPORT, Iowa-- With the Iowa caucuses less than three weeks away a group supporting President Trump's 2020 campaign made a stop in Davenport Friday, January 17.

The stop is a part of the Women For Trump Iowa Bus Tour. The campaign press secretary Kayleigh Mcenany reached out to recruit female voters.

Mcenany encouraged voters to caucus for President Trump in February saying that even though he is the sole nominee for the party, they still need support.