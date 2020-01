× Tow bans issued across Iowa

Tow bans have been issued across the area amid a winter snow storm.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, towing has been banned in the following area counties: Scott, Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Clinton and Jackson Counties.

This means that towing services are prohibited in these areas. When a tow ban is issued, it simply means that conditions have been deemed too dangerous for towing companies to operate.

There was no set time for towing services to return.

Click here to check the status of your Iowa county.