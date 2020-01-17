Tariffs kill an opportunity of a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALCOTT, IOWA-- Pig farmers across the country say they missed the opportunity of a lifetime.

They missed out on selling pork to China after thousands of the country's pig population was wiped out by an epidemic.

The Paustian family sell 28, 000 pigs per year.

But tariffs have stopped the exports of pork to China.

Mike Paustian, a sixth generation farmer, calls it a missed opportunity.

According to the department of agriculture, about 575 million pounds of pork is sitting in refrigerated storage warehouses across the country.

Trade disputes between America and China, plus the 68% tariff on imports meant producers like Mike couldn't sell to a market screaming for product.

So china went shopping elsewhere.

Farmers suggest law makers, even the President himself, make the trip out to their farms, to see how their choices impact lives.

Farmers hope 2020 will see a reversal of fortunes.

They say the signing of the "Phase One" deal and the trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico are a step in the right direction.

This year, China reported reported it's weakest annual growth in almost three decades.