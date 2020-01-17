Check Closings and delays here!

Photos: Buck stands on Mississippi River ice near Village of East Davenport

Posted 1:32 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:37PM, January 17, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A buck was stranded on ice along the Mississippi River Friday morning, January 17.

The animal was spotted near the Village of East Davenport, surrounded by a group of dozens of geese.

A spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the department did not send a rescue crew for the animal because the ice and cold would put people at risk.

“Deer are excellent swimmers, and able to swim to a safer location if they decide to do that,” said Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves.

By Friday afternoon the animal was no longer in the area.

