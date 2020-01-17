NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Make Your Own Snowflakes… Inside!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be another one of those weekends, friends. Eric is forecasting snow, sleet... and shoveling.

So, when you need a break or if you feel like you're getting Cabin Fever being stuck inside, try making your own snowflakes! This craft is really easy and you probably already have a lot of these items around your house - pipe cleaners, string, pencils, mason jars. The "magical" ingredient you need is Borax, which you can find at any grocery store in the laundry detergent area. This, mixed with a pot of boiling water, allows your pipe cleaner snowflake to crystallize - and the effect is really cool!

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, January 17th, 2020, we showed you how to set-up your snowflake for success, step-by-step, during Good Morning Quad Cities. Click the video above to see that. Then, during News 8 at 11am, we showed you what happened to our snowflake in the time between our newscasts. Click the video below to see the result!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool, right? Also, cool - our Cocktail of the Week! This week, Jon visited The J Bar in Davenport, where Bartender Dalton Wilson made a Valentine's Day drink called "From Moscato, With Love":