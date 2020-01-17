× Muscatine man found guilty of killing his grandma

MUSCATINE, Iowa– An 18-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother.

County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren says on January 17, Darian Lensgraf, 18, of Muscatine, was found guilty of murder in the first degree.

The verdict is for the December 12, 2018, killing of his grandmother Diana Lensgraf.

Evidence at trial showed that DARIAN LENSGRAF entered the home of the victim and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat. At trial, he claimed that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. The jury’s verdict rejected this claim.

The Muscatine County Attorney says Darian Lensgraf will be held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond pending his March 6, 2020, sentencing hearing at 9:00 a.m. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.