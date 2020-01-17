Iowa school district to replace MLK day with ‘make up snow day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIFFIN, Iowa -- A school district in Johnson and Iowa counties in Iowa is facing criticism for replacing Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a make up snow day.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District approved the change for their 2020-2021 school year. The school board says that in November it sent out surveys for families to review the calendar and respond with comments, but didn't hear back.

Some parents say they are protesting the change by keeping their children out of school on Monday, Jan. 20.

A petition to restore the holiday was started by Sean Keller, a parent of a student in the district. The petition now has more than 900 signatures.

"It sends a message that we don't value MLK day the way we value other federal holidays and maybe the community doesn't and if so, we need to have that conversation," Keller said.