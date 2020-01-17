Iowa police warn this is what happens when you don’t slow down in snowy conditions
A scary scene unfolded on Interstate 80 in western Iowa near Council Bluffs. A state trooper was helping a delivery truck driver who went off the road when a pickup truck comes off the interstate headed right towards them slamming into the truck.
No one was seriously hurt.
This shocking dash cam video was taken today from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, and occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.
If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, please remember to slow down and be aware of the road conditions.